‘Fuming’ King Charles Demands Harry Take Paternity Test To ‘Prove He Is Royal’

King Charles has demanded Prince Harry take a paternity test, according to a palace source who alleges the monarch is finalizing plans to cut his estranged son out of his will. Harry, whose explosive tell-all memoir is about to be published, appears to be rattled by the demands to prove he is actually a royal, and has responded by describing Charles as a “sadist.”

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death last September at age 96, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, joined the royals for the 10-day funeral proceedings. According to a palace source, the newly crowned king “summoned Harry and brought up the idea of doing the test.”

The insider added that Charles is fuming about Harry’s lack of loyalty since marrying Markle and “needs to get to the bottom of it once and for all.” For decades, rumors have swirled that Harry’s biological father could be Princess Diana’s former lover Major James Hewitt due to his uncanny resemblance to Harry, including his fiery red hair and rebellious personality — which bears little resemblance to buttoned-up, serious Charles.

Now that Charles has ascended to the throne, he wants to know the truth — which could cost Harry more than his estranged father.

“Basically, it means that one has to be of royal blood to inherit anything from the Queen, including royal jewels, properties, and all other assets,” explained the insider. “The royal family has to be 100 percent certain that he’s a blood relative.”

Diana admitted to having an affair with James Hewitt in an infamous Panorama interview in 1995, in which she said: “’Yes, I adored him. Yes, I was in love with him.”

MSN report: Harry addressed the longstanding rumors about his biological dad in his upcoming book, Spare, which will hit shelves on Tuesday. He revealed that Charles often made “sadistic” jokes about it.

“Pa liked telling stories, and this was one of the best in his repertoire. He’d always end with a burst of philosophizing … Who knows if I’m really the Prince of Wales? Who knows if I’m even your real father?” Harry wrote in a newly released segment via Page Six.

Claiming Charles would “laugh and laugh,” Harry called it a “remarkably unfunny joke, given the rumor circulating just then that my actual father was one of Mummy’s former lovers: Major James Hewitt.”

Harry insisted the press kept the speculation going for its own amusement. “Never mind that my mother didn’t meet Major Hewitt until long after I was born,” he insisted.

While Hewitt claimed he met Diana at a dinner party in 1985, one year after Harry’s birth, royal author Nicholas Davies accused the redhead of being “seen inside Charles and Diana’s Kensington Palace home on several occasions in 1983,” adding that Diana herself was not certain who Harry’s father was.

“She suspected that it was more likely to be him than her husband,” Davies said. “Charles knew that Diana was sleeping with James during their marriage, but she always told him that it happened later on.”

Charles and Harry’s father-son relationship is already deeply fractured. He is reportedly livid with Harry and Meghan over their allegations of racism, their explosive Netflix docuseries. and Harry’s upcoming tell-all.