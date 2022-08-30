Fully Vaxxed Tennis Star Quits Moderna Sponsored Tournament Due To ‘Chest Pains and Dizziness’

Fully vaccinated tennis star Grigor Dmitrov was forced to retire due to “chest pains, shortness of breath and dizziness” in his match against Dominic Thiem at the Winston-Salem Open on Tuesday.

Ironically, the Winston-Salem Open, which is part of the US Open Series, is sponsored by Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer Moderna.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

After a visit from medical staff in the second set, World Number 19 Dmitrov stepped up to the line to serve while trailing 2-4 but decided he was feeling too unwell to continue. The top seed hunched over at the net while waiting to shake Thiem’s hand.

🎾 WATCH: Dimitrov is forced to retire in his opening match at the Winston Salem Open, U.S. Open series, after experiencing dizziness and shortness of breath in the second set. pic.twitter.com/kPPFMc4mXX — Kate (@KateTalksTruth) August 27, 2022

Fully vaccinated Dmitrov appears unlikely to be healthy enough to appear in the upcoming US Open, joining three-time winner Novak Djokovic on the sidelines. The Serbian champion is out of the competition after being banned from entering the US due to his decision to remain unvaccinated.

American border rules still require overseas visitors to show proof of vaccination to gain entry into the country.

The conclusion to Novak Djokovic’s US Open saga has been termed “embarrassing” and “ridiculous” by sports journalist and presenter Ben Fordham.

According to him, the Serbian player just wanted to play tennis and his entry ban into the US defied logic. “It is embarrassing and it defies logic and science,” Fordham said. “He is one of the fittest people on the planet.

“He doesn’t drink, he travels with his own personal doctor and nutritionist. He has recovered from having COVID-19 already.” Djokovic won the Wimbledon title earlier this year, the only Grand Slam he has been allowed to contest in 2022, defeating the Australian Nick Kyrgios.