A woman who’s fully vaccinated father died from COVID-19 was told by doctors that his condition would have been “much worse” had he not recieved the vaccine.

According to Yvonne Rodriguez, the last time she saw her ill father, Patricio Elizondo, he was in a hospital bed struggling to breathe on his own.

When Rodriguez saw an X-ray of her father’s chest doctors explained that he contracted COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated and routinely wearing masks around other people.

Newsbreak.com reports: Initially, she thought her father was experiencing a flare-up of congestive heart failure or a recurring infection. In addition to heart problems, Elizondo had diabetes, making him a greater risk of developing severe COVID-19.

Elizondo mostly stayed indoors and wore his mask, Rodriguez said, not knowing where he got the virus that ultimately messed up his lungs.

On Tuesday, Elizondo died after succumbing to lung complications related to having COVID-19.

According to Jan Patterson, an infectious disease specialist at UT Health, Rodriguez was right in her assessment, that her father would have suffered more if he had not been vaccinated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, “There is some evidence that vaccination may make illness less severe for those who are vaccinated and still get sick.”

There are no vaccines that provide 100 percent protection against the virus, with the CDC stating that “there will be a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, are hospitalized, or die from COVID-19.”

As Changing America previously reported, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are about 95 percent effective against symptomatic COVID-19; Johnson & Johnson is around 66 percent.