Fully Vaccinated Justin Bieber Struck By Facial Paralysis Following Wife’s Blood Clot and Stroke

Fully vaccinated Justin Bieber has revealed he has been struck by facial paralysis and is unable to move the right side of his face, just months after his fully vaccinated wife Hailey suffered a blood clot on her brain and stroke-like symptoms.

The 28-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Friday to share a three-minute video explaining the diagnosis of the rare syndrome that can lead to facial paralysis. WATCH:

‘Obviously as you can probably see with my face. I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,’ said Bieber.

DailyMail report the pop star later updated posted an update on his Instagram Story indicating the condition is quickly worsening: ‘Been getting progressively harder to eat which has been extremely frustrating, please pray for me [tearing up emoji].’

This has not been an easy year for the Bieber family as Justin’s wife Hailey was hospitalized in March for a small blood clot in her brain which gave her stroke-like symptoms.

Hailey Bieber’s Instagram post in which the fully vaccinated young star announced she suffered stroke like symptoms and a blood clot

Justin had recently recovered from a bout of COVID-19 just weeks prior where he was forced to reschedule a few dates of his tour, his first major set of performances since ending the Purpose world tour in 2017.

Hailey revealed on Instagram she was hospitalized in Palm Springs back in March following ‘stroke-like’ symptoms, and found out she actually suffered a ‘small blood clot.’

Hailey detailed the ordeal online in a lengthy Instagram post: ‘On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital.’

‘They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.’

She added: ‘Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!’

‘When it happened, there was a lot of panic. Justin was crying, because you don’t expect your young wife to have symptoms that resemble a stroke. Justin texted everyone he knew and asked everyone to pray for her, and he never left her side,’ according to an insider.

According to sources close to her, Hailey’s medical condition was affecting her movement in some way and they shared that she had undergone tests to find the origin of her illness.

Doctors were concerned that her symptoms might have been related to COVID-19 since Justin had been diagnosed with the virus earlier in March, but no conclusive evidence could be established.