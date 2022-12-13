Fully Vaccinated Football Player, 25, Drops Dead ‘Suddenly’ While Jogging

Fully vaccinated football player Jake Hescock died “suddenly and unexpectedly” on Sunday after suffering cardiac arrest during a jog.

“Hescock, 25, suffered cardiac arrest while jogging Tuesday in Boston, Mass. A passerby provided CPR and he was brought to a hospital before being placed on life support,” the Orlando Sentinel reported.

“The family wrote on social media that Hescock suffered a severe brain injury during the cardiac arrest.”

Infowars.com reports: Discussing the incident on Facebook, a cousin of Hescock imparted: “My cousin, Jake, went on a jog Tuesday, 12/6 and collapsed. He was given CPR and has been on life support ever since. We were told last night that the damage to his brain from the lack of oxygen is severe.”

Hescock previously played tight end for the University of Central Florida (UCF) Knights.

More on Hescock’s expansive career from The Berkshire Eagle:

Hescock wrapped up his college career on Dec. 23 [2021], when his UCF football team beat the University of Florida 29-17 in the Union Home Mortgage Gasperilla Bowl, played in Tampa. The Knights ended the season with a 9-4 record. In four seasons at Central Florida, Hescock played on teams that went 37-12, won the American Athletic Conference championship in 2018, and went 2-2 in bowl games. Coincidentally enough, both wins were at the Gasparilla Bowl. The first one came in 2019, when the Knights beat Marshall in what was then the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl game. Hescock originally signed with the University of Wisconsin after a stellar career at Salisbury (Conn.) School. He transferred to UCF after the 2016 season, sat out in 2017, and then played four seasons in Orlando. He caught 21 passes over four years for 153 yards and six touchdowns. His best statistical season came in 2019, when the tight end caught nine balls for 87 yards and two touchdowns. In 2021, he didn’t catch a pass. Hescock started the first three games in 2021, but then came off the bench to play tight end along with redshirt junior Alec Holler. Holler did the bulk of the pass catching from the position, with 19 receptions.

The young athlete’s untimely death coincides with a troubling trend of healthy people dying unexpectedly since rollout of the experimental Covid-19 injections, a phenomenon chronicled in the documentary, Died Suddenly.