Fully Jabbed Supermodel Suffers ‘Mysterious’ Heart Attack, Has Both Legs Amputated

A fully jabbed 20-year-old supermodel from Florida has had both her legs amputated after suffering a ‘mysterious’ heart attack.

“Yes, she was vaccinated!” states a GoFundMe fundraiser for St. Petersburg model Claire Bridges.

According to Fox 13 News, Bridges was born with a congenital heart condition that was made worse after getting getting sick.

Infowars.com reports: “She wasn’t getting circulation to her legs and, because of that, there was a lot of muscle damage,” Bridges’ friend and roommate Heather Valdes told the media.

Bridges’ GoFundMe describes how she arrived at Tampa General Hospital on Sunday, January 16, and suffered heart failure after being diagnosed with Covid, Myocarditis, Rhabdomyolysis, mild pneumonia, Cyanotic, and Acidosis.

“Obviously, she was very sick and weak. A few hours later, the ICU doctor called Wayne and said her heart had stopped and they were administrating CPR. The doctor put the Chaplain on the phone, and while he was on the phone with her for an hour and a half she coded 2 more times,” reads the GoFundMe started by Bridges’ family.

“Thank God they were able to revive her,” the fundraiser adds.

However, Bridges wasn’t out of the woods yet.

“Monday morning she was placed on a Tandem Heart and additional life support. Monday evening she was placed on continuous dialysis because her kidneys were failing,” the GoFundMe states.

The next day, doctors discovered her legs weren’t circulating blood properly.

“Tuesday morning she had to go back to the operating room to undergo a Fasciotomy, because the pressure was building in her legs and not allowing blood flow.”

“Unfortunately, the damage to her legs is too severe and irreversible, so she is going to lose both her legs,” the fundraiser states.

TheCovidWorld.com reports: “Both her legs were surgically removed on Friday.”

An update from her dad on Facebook says Claire “was shocked to know she was in cardiac arrest 3 times and had to be brought back to life.”

“When the moment came to let her know about losing her legs the doctor handled it beautifully but held nothing back. Claire whispered ‘I want Bionic legs’ and smiled,” Wayne Bridges wrote on Facebook.

A second fundraiser was started by a co-worker for “expenses [Claire] will face after she leaves the hospital.”