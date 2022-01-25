Fully Jabbed Olympic Gold Medallist Drops Dead – Media Coverup

Fully jabbed Olympic gold medallist Szilveszter Csollany has died from Covid-19, despite being inoculated against the virus.

Despite his fully vaccinated status, the mainstream media have shamelessly attempted to portray the death to be the result of Csollany’s “anti-vax” views.

Yes, really.

Citing Hungarian media outlet Blikk, Sky News warned that Csollany had “expressed anti-vaccination views on social media.”

This led the far-left news outlet to headline the article ‘Anti-vax’ Olympic gold medallist dies of COVID’, which misleadingly suggests that the athlete had decided not to get the jab and this contributed to his death.

Summit.news reports: However, in the 3rd paragraph of the story, it is acknowledged that “the six-time World Championship medallist had been vaccinated to allow him to continue to work as a gymnastics coach.”

Sky News decided not to include this pretty crucial fact in either the headline or on their front page, which merely stated ‘anti-vax Olympic gold medalist dies of coronavirus’, again suggesting his failure to get vaccinated was a factor in his death.

This is by no means the first time that Sky News, which has vehemently lobbied for lockdown restrictions in its coverage since the start of the pandemic, has published wildly misleading claims.

As we previously highlighted, the broadcaster claimed that the notion of climate lockdowns was a fake news conspiracy theory invented by COVID-19 deniers even as India was simultaneously announcing a climate lockdown.

Back in November, Sky News reported that COVID hospitalizations were “14 times higher” than at the same time the previous year, despite this being demonstrably false.