Fully Jabbed NFL Executive Drops Dead ‘Suddenly and Unexpectedly’

Fully Jabbed NFL executive Jason Jenkins dropped dead ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’ on Saturday, according to reports.
Jenkins was the Dolphins’ senior vice president of communications and community affairs. He was 47.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
According to the NY Post, the cause of his death is not known. The Palm Beach Post reported Jenkins died after “a medical emergency.”
Latest Videos
Elon Musk Is a ‘Secret’ Young Global Leader and Shares Klaus Schwab’s Vision
Epstein's 'Wingman', Who Vowed To Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead
Zoophilia Pride Marchers Demand LGBTQI+ Movement Add a Z
British Police ARREST Woman For ‘Disrespecting Pedophiles’ on Social Media
BUSTED: 'Bill Gates Institution for Population Control' Quietly Changed Its Name
WEF Hires Millions of ‘Info Warriors’ To Delete the Internet of Alternative Views
WEF Declares 'We Just Don’t Need The Vast Majority of You'
REVEALED: Biden’s IRS In Training To Carry Out Armed Raids on Suburban Homes
Anne Heche Was About To Expose Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before She Died
Thelibertydaily.com reports: As with all corporate media stories on topics dealing with UCOD cases, they skim past the mystery of the death, never mention Covid or the vaccines, and proceed to fill the rest of the stories with reactions from friends and a short life story.
Meanwhile, studies and statistics continue to emerge pointing to a definite correlating and probable causal relationship with the rollout of the Covid jabs. For example, new data out of Israel shows total deaths in 2021 were higher with the jabs being rolled out than at the peak of Covid hysteria in 2020. More importantly, with Covid practically out of the picture in 2022, deaths are even higher than in 2021.
I’m neither a doctor nor a mathematician, but I can read basic facts and draw obvious conclusions. It’s the jabs. Short- and long-term adverse reactions are killing people.
This is why there’s such a sharp rise in UCOD cases.
Big Tech is getting a little less restrictive about Covid injection truth. A little. It’s important we share this information with as many as possible to prevent further “vaccinations” and “boosters” from reaching arms across the globe.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- FBI: ‘We Routinely Tell Facebook What To Censor’ – Stunning Admission - August 28, 2022
- WEF Vows To Turn Children Into ‘Climate Activists’ To Help Usher In ‘The Great Reset’ - August 28, 2022
- Fully Jabbed NFL Executive Drops Dead ‘Suddenly and Unexpectedly’ - August 28, 2022