Fully Jabbed MMA Star Victoria Lee Drops Dead at 18

Fully jabbed rising MMA star Victoria Lee has died at the age of 18. Her death was made public by her older sister Angela Lee who is also a professional MMA fighter.
Angela Lee posted the news of her sister’s sudden death on Instagram: “She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then. “We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same.”
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Victoria died on December 26th but her parents have now decided to make her death public.
A cause of death has yet to be released.
Before her death, Victoria held a 3-0 record in the One Championship which is South East Asia’s biggest fighting promotion.
She was schedule to put her undefeated streak on the line Janaury 14th.
Before ever getting in the Octagon, Victoria was a wrestling state champion in the state of Hawaii.
Here are some highlights of Victoria getting it done in the octagon:
Lee’s cause of death is still being held confidential by her parents but in recent months there have been dozens of reports of athletes dropping dead due to possible negative effects from the Covid-19 vaccine.
Previously One Championship boss Chatri Sityodtong ordered all of the fighters on One’s roster to get vaccinated.
