Fully Jabbed Mike Tyson Spotted Crippled, in a Wheelchair at Miami Airport

Fully jabbed American boxing legend Mike Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair recently at Miami International Airport, sparking concerns about his rapidly deteriorating health.

This comes one month after he declared that his expiration date was “getting close.”

Tyson previously admitted that he had been vaccinated for COVID-19 but said he didn’t do it willingly.

“I didn’t do it willingly,” Tyson told USA TODAY Sports. “I’m a little apprehensive of that. I was pretty much beaten into submission to do this because I travel internationally. And if I don’t travel, we don’t eat.”

“So I decided to take the risk and take the shot. And people, they have their own choice. I never got sick.’’

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: It can be recalled that Mike Tyson stated last month on his podcast “Hotboxin” that he feels he is getting closer to death.

“We’re all gonna die one day of course,” Tyson said. “Then, when I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face, I say, ‘Wow. That means my expiration date is coming close, really soon.’”

Last April, Boxer Mike Tyson repeatedly punched a man on a JetBlue flight scheduled to take off from San Francisco, as reported by The Gateway Pundit.

The passenger was reportedly intoxicated and wouldn’t stop taunting and provoking Mike Tyson.

After asking the passenger to ‘chill,’ Tyson, 55, lost his cool and began punching the man in the face.

According to TMZ, Mike Tyson walked off the plane after he punched the man.

