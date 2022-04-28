Fully Jabbed Maxine Waters Tests Positive For Covid

Rep. Maxine Waters, who is fully jabbed, is the latest lawmaker to test positive for covid.
The California Democrat announced her positive test results in a statement on Wednesday, saying that she was not experiencing any symptoms, but was now in insolation.
Waters said: “Today, I have received a positive test result for COVID. I am currently isolating and have no symptoms.
I am following all protocols as recommended by the Office of the Attending Physician and CDC guidance. I am grateful to be fully vaccinated and to have received two booster shots.
Thankfully, I am feeling fine and recommend everyone to get vaccinated if you have not done so already.”
