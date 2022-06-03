Fully Jabbed Massachusetts Lacrosse Player Aidan Kaminska Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ at 19

Fully jabbed Massachusetts lacrosse player Aidan Kaminska died “suddenly and unexpectedly” this week, according to reports.
On Wednesday, the The University of Massachusetts Amherst issued a statement confirming Kaminska’s untimely death and offered its condolences to his family and friends.
“Massachusetts athletics is saddened to announce the loss of Aidan Kaminska, a men’s lacrosse student-athlete who passed away on Monday, May 30. Kaminska, a communications major from Port Jefferson, N.Y., was a sophomore midfielder for the Minutemen. He was 19 years old,” the statement said.
“The Massachusetts athletics department extends condolences to Aidan’s family, friends, teammates and coaches. University resources are available for members of the UMass community to utilize during this challenging time.”
Foxnews.com reports: Prior to joining the Massachusetts men’s lacrosse team, where he was named CAA All-Rookie Team member in 2022, Kaminska won the World Series of Youth Lacrosse (WSYL) in 2016 with his travel team and was captain of both his high school football and lacrosse teams.
An obituary for Kaminska said he “passed away unexpectedly” on Memorial Day.
“Aidan was known for his infectious smile, being a good friend, and a tremendous athlete,” his family wrote.
Kaminska’s family said he loved baby animals and making people laugh. He enjoyed the outdoors and cooking and was “an inspiration to many.”