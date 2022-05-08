Fully Jabbed Healthy Gorilla Dies “Unexpectedly” of Organ Failure – Zookeepers Baffled

Fully jabbed gorilla dies unexpectedly
A previously healthy gorilla died “suddenly and unexpectedly” of multiple organ failure shortly after recieving the COVID-19 jab, leaving zookeepers “baffled”.

This was a very healthy gorilla, who recently gave birth.

Watch her recent video and you can see how happy was she and her offspring:

Igorchudov.substack.com reports: What happened?

You know where it goes: the gorilla was recently vaccinated for COVID!

Mind you, gorillas live 50 years in zoos. So in human terms, Martha was about a 40-45 years old human.

How dangerous was Covid to animals in Gladys Porter zoo? Not very dangerous. No animal ever contracted COVID, according to the zoo.

So now we have a beautiful and thriving gorilla mommy dead for what exact reason? And her cubs are now orphans.

The zoo, of course, is not confessing. But everything is painfully obvious.

Same thing Happens to People

By the way, we should be sorry about dead and injured people as much as we are sorry about Martha.

Meet Martha’s human counterpart, Kassidi Kurill: she also died of multiple organ failure.

Of course, the newspaper said, Kassidi “did not die from the jab”. Yeah, she died from organ failure. Not the jab. Just as gorilla Martha, who also “suddenly died from multiple organ failure”. Right. It was unrelated.

Loving moms Martha (a gorilla) and Kassidi Kurill (a human) did NOT have to die. Whose lives did they save, exactly? Everyone is having Covid so it is not like Martha and Kassidi stopped anything.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

