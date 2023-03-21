Fully Jabbed Cricket Player Dies After ‘Turbo Cancer’ Diagnosis – Oncologist Speaks Out Against ‘Dangerous mRNA’

A fully jabbed young, healthy cricket player has died after falling ill with a sudden ‘turbo-cancer’ which left him dead within days of his diagnosis.

According to reports, Daniel Donnan from Donaghadee, Ireland, was taken to hospital after he suddenly fell ill towards the end of last week. It’s understood he experienced a dizzy spell in the gym and numbness down one side of his body.

The 21-year-old was rushed to the Ulster Hospital where he was treated for a bleed to the brain, but medical tests revealed tumours which had rapidly spread to his brain and lungs.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Dr. William Makis, a nuclear medicine radiologist at the Cross Cancer Institute, published a substack over the weekend that raised questions about a sudden onslaught of testicular cancer cases among young, otherwise healthy athletes and other physically fit men.

In Dr. Makis’s piece, he points out a “fact check” that COVID-19 vaccines cause testicular cancer. The fact check, of course, denies any relation between testicular cancer and the experimental jab, but does concede there were four German footballers in the first league that have gotten testicular cancer since 2022. Dr. Makis points to another article claiming that number is as high as 14. He then mentions that it’s also rugby players, skiers, cricket players, and even a 32-year-old military member in California.

Some cases are “extremely rapidly progressive, like this one: ‘late stage less than 2 months from 2nd jab…spread everywhere.’”

Dr. Makis notes that the COVID-19 spike protein is not only is known to localize in the testes, but a woman’s ovaries get 40x more LNP-mRNA over 48 hours!

Perhaps this explains the miscarriages that have surged in the VAERS system since the roll-out of this experimental “vaccine”.

Dr. Makis concludes by asking how long and to what degree does the spike protein continue gathering there? There is no answer, according to his report, because Pfizer didn’t look beyond 48hrs.

The Gateway Pundit has previously reported on the problems that have arisen over the last couple of years regarding reproductive health around the rollout of these jabs.