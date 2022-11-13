Fully Jabbed British Actress Drops Dead ‘Suddenly and Unexpectedly’

Fully jabbed British actress Emily Chesterton died “suddenly and unexpectedly,” according to her family. She was in her 30’s.

According to reports, Chesterton’s death has left doctors baffled as she had no underlying health conditions.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The former Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA) student’s family posted the following statement on social media:

“Dear family and friends, It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of our dear Emily. Due to unexpected natural causes, Emily passed away surrounded by her family.”

Thelibertydaily.com reports: As always, we will update this article if there are any confirmations of cause of death. It is not our intention to report the jabs as a possible cause of death if they turn out to not be the reason, but unfortunately acquiring that information is nearly impossible. What we do know is that whenever someone “dies suddenly” and it wasn’t the jabs, corporate media is quick to publish the information. If the cause of death remains unknown, we have to at least ask if the jabs were involved.