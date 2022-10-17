Full Vaxxed Bodybuilding Icon, Who Took Vaccine To Prove It’s Safe, Dies Unexpectedly

Doug Brignole, a bodybuilding icon and a successful author, has died at the age of 63. Brignole was vaccinated against Covid-19 last year after telling his followers that he was doing it to prove the vaccine’s safety.

“Those of you who think the vaccine kills people can use me as a test. If I die, you were right. If I don’t die, and have no ill effects, you were wrong, and should admit it (at least to yourselves),” Brignole wrote on Facebook. “Better yet, you should admit that you were misled, and tell the world who misled you, so other people can benefit by avoiding those fearmongers.”

Brignole took the Moderna vaccine last year according to his Facebook post.

“I’m vaccinated ! Well, the first of two. Let’s get this done so we can get back to traveling, going to concerts, and having fun. My vaccine was yesterday, and I had no problem with it. My deltoid was a bit sore, but otherwise fine. We’re all in this together, so let’s do our share to beat it.”

The cause of death has not been revealed yet.

