Full Vaxxed Bodybuilding Icon, Who Took Vaccine To Prove It’s Safe, Dies Unexpectedly

Doug Brignole, a bodybuilding icon and a successful author, has died at the age of 63. Brignole was vaccinated against Covid-19 last year after telling his followers that he was doing it to prove the vaccine’s safety.
“Those of you who think the vaccine kills people can use me as a test. If I die, you were right. If I don’t die, and have no ill effects, you were wrong, and should admit it (at least to yourselves),” Brignole wrote on Facebook. “Better yet, you should admit that you were misled, and tell the world who misled you, so other people can benefit by avoiding those fearmongers.”
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Brignole took the Moderna vaccine last year according to his Facebook post.
Latest Videos
Unearthed US Gov’t Docs Reveal Feds Are Manipulating Hurricanes
WEF: ‘Humans Must Plug Themselves Into Our Matrix or Die’
Kanye West: Satanic Illuminati Elite Have Infested Hollywood
FBI Chief Found Dead After Exposing Sickening Truth About Elite Pedophilia
Disturbing Proof the WEF and UN Are Quietly Deleting the Internet
WEF Insider Reveals 'Bug-Eating Agenda' Is About Destroying the Human Soul
Coolio Was About To Take Down Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before He Died
Pope Francis Vows To Usher In ‘One World Religion’
Bill Gates Caught Admitting ‘Climate Change Is WEF Scam’ to Inner Circle
“I’m vaccinated ! Well, the first of two. Let’s get this done so we can get back to traveling, going to concerts, and having fun. My vaccine was yesterday, and I had no problem with it. My deltoid was a bit sore, but otherwise fine. We’re all in this together, so let’s do our share to beat it.”
The cause of death has not been revealed yet.
More from Fitness Volt:
Veteran bodybuilder Doug Brignole has passed away at 63 years of age. One of the most renowned bodybuilders competing in the AAU and NABBA, Brignole’s career spanned over four decades. It was marked with several huge accomplishments. While different theories about the cause of his passing are circulating in social media, the actual reason is yet unknown. The news of his passing was first reported on various social media platforms.
Throughout his bodybuilding career, Doug Brignole was primarily known for the proportions and shape rather than size, similar to bodybuilding legend Frank Zane in many ways. Brignole was one of the bodybuilders with a cerebral approach and controversial yet revolutionary ideas. He did not believe in doing common exercises like shoulder presses or stiff leg deadlifts. The 63-year-old still maintained an excellent training routine and he was preparing to guest pose at the AAU Mr. Universe that will take place in Las Vegas on Oct. 22.
A friend of Doug’s reached out to The Gateway Pundit and denied the bodybuilder took steroids. Here are her comments:
Jim, I saw your article on Doug Brignole’s passing. I knew Doug back in the 90’s and even did some ghost-writing for him on his newsletter. Some of the commenters are being very viscous and jumping to conclusions. Doug did not ‘juice’ or take steroids when I knew him and I do not believe he would ever go that route.
I just wanted to say that Doug was passionate about health and helping others. My guess for the reason that he took the vax and made that post about it was that he was tired of the arguing between people he knew. Doug always tried to be the middle ground. He would have done his research, taken the vax, and then posted it as a way to stop the arguing (mostly amongst the people he knew). We don’t know if the vax contributed to or was the cause of his death but, regardless, I wish he had not put out the post. It will likely be how a man who did so many great things and was a wonderful friend will be remembered.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- Full Vaxxed Bodybuilding Icon, Who Took Vaccine To Prove It’s Safe, Dies Unexpectedly - October 17, 2022
- Rep. Paul Gosar: Biden Crime Family Might Owe Zelensky, But Americans Don’t Owe Ukraine a Dime - October 17, 2022
- Why The Globalist Elite Had To Destroy the Georgia Guidestones in 2022 - October 16, 2022