Full-Of-Schiff! Adam Schiff Tells Reporters, “I Don’t Even Know Who the Whistleblower Is”

Impeacher-in-chief Adam Schiff told reporters on Saturday that he doesn’t even know who the alleged whistleblower is.

Schiff’s dubious statement came after President Trump’s team destroyed three days’ of Democratic lies in just two hours.

GOP Senator John Barrasso confirmed that Schiff was so triggered when Trump’s lawyers confronted him about his fake call and transcript that “the blood drained from Schiff’s face.“

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The lashing was so bad that even CNN admitted President Trump is winning in the impeachment trial.

Schiff, Nadler and other House impeachment managers looked defeated as they gathered around the lectern to respond to Trump’s lawyers and take questions from reporters.

One reporter asked Schiff about Trump’s lead impeachment lawyer Pat Cipollone alleging Schiff coordinated with the whistleblower before the impeachment process began.

“It’s nonsense. I don’t even know who the whistleblower is,” Schiff said.

Interestingly, Schiff referred to the whistleblower as a “he” then quickly corrected himself and said “he or she.”

WATCH: