Full List of Sanctuary Cities and States in the USA

Sanctuary states, counties and cities flagrantly defy and violate federal immigration law by providing “sanctuary” to illegal aliens with policies, laws, executive orders, or regulations allowing, and in some cases requiring, local law enforcement to avoid cooperating with federal immigration law enforcement authorities in deporting criminal illegals.

If you have any sense you will avoid these cities and states like the plague. If you happen to live in one of them, you must encourage everybody you know to vote out the politicians who are enabling the law to be broken and endangering lives.

Below is a map of sanctuary states and cities (for the interactive map, go here):

Map of sanctuary states & cities in U.S.

Below is a list of sanctuary states, counties and cities, as of April 16, 2019, from the Center for Immigration Studies:

STATES

California Colorado Illinois Massachusetts New Jersey New Mexico Oregon Vermont

CITIES AND COUNTIES

California

Alameda County Berkeley Contra Costa County Los Angeles County Los Angeles Monterey County Napa County Oakland Riverside County Sacramento County San Bernardino County San Diego County San Francisco San Francisco County San Mateo County Santa Ana Santa Clara County Santa Cruz County Sonoma County Watsonville

Colorado

Arapahoe County Aurora Boulder County Denver Denver County Garfield County Grand County Jefferson County Larimer County Mesa County Pitkin County Pueblo County Routt County San Miguel County Weld County

Connecticut

East Haven Hartford

Florida

Alachua County

Georgia

Clayton County DeKalb County

Iowa

Benton County Cass County Fremont County Greene County Ida County Iowa City Iowa City, Johnson County Jefferson County Marion County Monona County Montgomery County Pottawattamie County Sioux County

Illinois

Chicago Cook County

Kansas

Butler County Harvey County

Louisiana

New Orleans

Massachusetts

Amherst Boston Cambridge Concord Lawrence Newton Northhampton Somerville

Maryland

Baltimore Montgomery County Prince George’s County

Michigan

Ingham County Kalamazoo County Kent County Wayne County

Minnesota

Hennepin County

Mississippi

Jackson

Nebraska

Hall County Sarpy County

New Jersey

Newark

New Mexico

Bernalillo County New Mexico County Jails San Miguel

Nevada

Washoe County

New York

Albany Franklin County Ithaca Nassau County New York City Omondaga County St. Lawrence County Wayne County

North Carolina

Buncombe County Durham County Forsyth County Mecklenburg County Orange County Wake County

Ohio

Franklin County

Oregon

Baker County Clackamas County Clatsop County Coos County Crook County Curry County Deschutes County Douglas County Gilliam County Grant County Hood River County Jackson County Jefferson County Josephine County Lane Countyn Lincoln County Linn County Malheur County Marion County Marlon County Multnomah County Polk County Sherman County Springfield Tillamok County Umatilla County Union County Wallowa County Wasco County Washington County Wheeler County Yamhill County

Pennsylvania