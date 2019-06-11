Full List of Sanctuary Cities and States in the USA

Sanctuary states, counties and cities flagrantly defy and violate federal immigration law by providing “sanctuary” to illegal aliens with policies, laws, executive orders, or regulations allowing, and in some cases requiring, local law enforcement to avoid cooperating with federal immigration law enforcement authorities in deporting criminal illegals.
If you have any sense you will avoid these cities and states like the plague. If you happen to live in one of them, you must encourage everybody you know to vote out the politicians who are enabling the law to be broken and endangering lives.
Below is a map of sanctuary states and cities (for the interactive map, go here):
Below is a list of sanctuary states, counties and cities, as of April 16, 2019, from the Center for Immigration Studies:
STATES
- California
- Colorado
- Illinois
- Massachusetts
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- Oregon
- Vermont
CITIES AND COUNTIES
California
- Alameda County
- Berkeley
- Contra Costa County
- Los Angeles County
- Los Angeles
- Monterey County
- Napa County
- Oakland
- Riverside County
- Sacramento County
- San Bernardino County
- San Diego County
- San Francisco
- San Francisco County
- San Mateo County
- Santa Ana
- Santa Clara County
- Santa Cruz County
- Sonoma County
- Watsonville
Colorado
- Arapahoe County
- Aurora
- Boulder County
- Denver
- Denver County
- Garfield County
- Grand County
- Jefferson County
- Larimer County
- Mesa County
- Pitkin County
- Pueblo County
- Routt County
- San Miguel County
- Weld County
Connecticut
- East Haven
- Hartford
Florida
- Alachua County
Georgia
- Clayton County
- DeKalb County
Iowa
- Benton County
- Cass County
- Fremont County
- Greene County
- Ida County
- Iowa City
- Iowa City, Johnson County
- Jefferson County
- Marion County
- Monona County
- Montgomery County
- Pottawattamie County
- Sioux County
Illinois
- Chicago
- Cook County
Kansas
- Butler County
- Harvey County
Louisiana
- New Orleans
Massachusetts
- Amherst
- Boston
- Cambridge
- Concord
- Lawrence
- Newton
- Northhampton
- Somerville
Maryland
- Baltimore
- Montgomery County
- Prince George’s County
Michigan
- Ingham County
- Kalamazoo County
- Kent County
- Wayne County
Minnesota
- Hennepin County
Mississippi
- Jackson
Nebraska
- Hall County
- Sarpy County
New Jersey
- Newark
New Mexico
- Bernalillo County
- New Mexico County Jails
- San Miguel
Nevada
- Washoe County
New York
- Albany
- Franklin County
- Ithaca
- Nassau County
- New York City
- Omondaga County
- St. Lawrence County
- Wayne County
North Carolina
- Buncombe County
- Durham County
- Forsyth County
- Mecklenburg County
- Orange County
- Wake County
Ohio
- Franklin County
Oregon
- Baker County
- Clackamas County
- Clatsop County
- Coos County
- Crook County
- Curry County
- Deschutes County
- Douglas County
- Gilliam County
- Grant County
- Hood River County
- Jackson County
- Jefferson County
- Josephine County
- Lane Countyn
- Lincoln County
- Linn County
- Malheur County
- Marion County
- Marlon County
- Multnomah County
- Polk County
- Sherman County
- Springfield
- Tillamok County
- Umatilla County
- Union County
- Wallowa County
- Wasco County
- Washington County
- Wheeler County
- Yamhill County
Pennsylvania
- Bradford County
- Bucks County
- Butler County
- Chester County
- Clarion County
- Delaware County
- Erie County
- Franklin County
- Lehigh County
- Lycoming County
- Montgomery County
- Montour County
- Perry County
- Philadelphia
- Pike County
- Westmoreland County
