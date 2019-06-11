Full List of Sanctuary Cities and States in the USA

Sanctuary states and cities violate federal immigration law by providing “sanctuary” to illegal aliens with policies, laws or regulations.

Sanctuary states, counties and cities flagrantly defy and violate federal immigration law by providing “sanctuary” to illegal aliens with policies, laws, executive orders, or regulations allowing, and in some cases requiring, local law enforcement to avoid cooperating with federal immigration law enforcement authorities in deporting criminal illegals.

If you have any sense you will avoid these cities and states like the plague. If you happen to live in one of them, you must encourage everybody you know to vote out the politicians who are enabling the law to be broken and endangering lives.

Below is a map of sanctuary states and cities (for the interactive map, go here):

Map of sanctuary states & cities in U.S.

Below is a list of sanctuary states, counties and cities, as of April 16, 2019, from the Center for Immigration Studies:

STATES

  1. California
  2. Colorado
  3. Illinois
  4. Massachusetts
  5. New Jersey
  6. New Mexico
  7. Oregon
  8. Vermont

CITIES AND COUNTIES

California

  1. Alameda County
  2. Berkeley
  3. Contra Costa County
  4. Los Angeles County
  5. Los Angeles
  6. Monterey County
  7. Napa County
  8. Oakland
  9. Riverside County
  10. Sacramento County
  11. San Bernardino County
  12. San Diego County
  13. San Francisco
  14. San Francisco County
  15. San Mateo County
  16. Santa Ana
  17. Santa Clara County
  18. Santa Cruz County
  19. Sonoma County
  20. Watsonville

Colorado

  1. Arapahoe County
  2. Aurora
  3. Boulder County
  4. Denver
  5. Denver County
  6. Garfield County
  7. Grand County
  8. Jefferson County
  9. Larimer County
  10. Mesa County
  11. Pitkin County
  12. Pueblo County
  13. Routt County
  14. San Miguel County
  15. Weld County

Connecticut

  1. East Haven
  2. Hartford

Florida

  1. Alachua County

Georgia

  1. Clayton County
  2. DeKalb County

Iowa

  1. Benton County
  2. Cass County
  3. Fremont County
  4. Greene County
  5. Ida County
  6. Iowa City
  7. Iowa City, Johnson County
  8. Jefferson County
  9. Marion County
  10. Monona County
  11. Montgomery County
  12. Pottawattamie County
  13. Sioux County

Illinois

  1. Chicago
  2. Cook County

Kansas

  1. Butler County
  2. Harvey County

Louisiana

  1. New Orleans

Massachusetts

  1. Amherst
  2. Boston
  3. Cambridge
  4. Concord
  5. Lawrence
  6. Newton
  7. Northhampton
  8. Somerville

Maryland

  1. Baltimore
  2. Montgomery County
  3. Prince George’s County

Michigan

  1. Ingham County
  2. Kalamazoo County
  3. Kent County
  4. Wayne County

Minnesota

  1. Hennepin County

Mississippi

  1. Jackson

Nebraska

  1. Hall County
  2. Sarpy County

New Jersey

  1. Newark

New Mexico

  1. Bernalillo County
  2. New Mexico County Jails
  3. San Miguel

Nevada

  1. Washoe County

New York

  1. Albany
  2. Franklin County
  3. Ithaca
  4. Nassau County
  5. New York City
  6. Omondaga County
  7. St. Lawrence County
  8. Wayne County

North Carolina

  1. Buncombe County
  2. Durham County
  3. Forsyth County
  4. Mecklenburg County
  5. Orange County
  6. Wake County

Ohio

  1. Franklin County

Oregon

  1. Baker County
  2. Clackamas County
  3. Clatsop County
  4. Coos County
  5. Crook County
  6. Curry County
  7. Deschutes County
  8. Douglas County
  9. Gilliam County
  10. Grant County
  11. Hood River County
  12. Jackson County
  13. Jefferson County
  14. Josephine County
  15. Lane Countyn
  16. Lincoln County
  17. Linn County
  18. Malheur County
  19. Marion County
  20. Marlon County
  21. Multnomah County
  22. Polk County
  23. Sherman County
  24. Springfield
  25. Tillamok County
  26. Umatilla County
  27. Union County
  28. Wallowa County
  29. Wasco County
  30. Washington County
  31. Wheeler County
  32. Yamhill County

Pennsylvania

  1. Bradford County
  2. Bucks County
  3. Butler County
  4. Chester County
  5. Clarion County
  6. Delaware County
  7. Erie County
  8. Franklin County
  9. Lehigh County
  10. Lycoming County
  11. Montgomery County
  12. Montour County
  13. Perry County
  14. Philadelphia
  15. Pike County
  16. Westmoreland County
