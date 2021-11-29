Fuhrer Fauci LAUGHS About His Pending Prosecution: “Arrest Sen. Cruz for Jan 6th Instead!”

Dr. Anthony Fauci sat down with Margaret Brennan of Face the Nation, where he laughed at the prospect of being prosecuted and suggested that Senator Ted Crus should be arrested for aiding and abetting the Jan. 6 protests.

Yes, really.

“So, anybody who spins lies and threatens and all that theater that goes on with some of the investigations and some of the congressional committee’s and the Rand Paul’s and all of that other nonsense—that’s noise Margaret, that’s noise!” Dr. Fauci declared. “I know what my job is.”

Brennan responded by reminding Fauci, “Senator Cruz told the attorney general that you should be prosecuted.”

Fauci responded with a smug laugh and then fired back, “Yeah—I have to laugh at that! I should be prosecuted?”

“What happened on January 6th, Senator?” Fauci said with an evil grin.

“Do you think that this is about making you a scapegoat to deflect from President Trump?” Brennan asked.

“Of course, you have to be asleep not to figure that one out!” Fauci responded.

“Well, there are a lot of Republican Senators taking aim at this,” Brennan said.

Fauci replied, “That’s okay—because I’m gonna be saving lives, and they’re gonna be lying.”

The arrogant White House advisor then explained that HE represents science: “I represent science!” Fauci said, adding, “And if you damage science—you are doing something very detrimental to society—long after I leave.”

WATCH: