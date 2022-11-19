FTX Founder Gave Himself $1 Billion Loan From His Hedge Fund Before Declaring Bankruptcy

FTX founder and Democrat super donor Sam Bankman-Fried lent $1 billion to himself through his hedge fund Alameda Research
Turns out that FTX lent out billions of dollars in customer funds to Bankman-Fried’s hedge fund, Alameda Research.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Alameda then gave Bankman-Fried a $1 billion loan, FTX cofounder Nishad Singh a $543 million loan and co-CEO Ryan Salame a $55 million loan
Latest Videos
Justin Bieber: Facial Paralysis Is ‘Punishment’ For Exposing Illuminati Pedophilia
Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
CIA Agent ‘We Pay Mainstream Media To Spread Fake News,’ Shocking Exposé
Britain Has Fallen: With Rishi Sunak, the WEF’s ‘Coup’ Is Complete
Kanye West Exposes Celebs on “Monarch Mind Control” Kill List
'Satanic' Elon Musk Partners With WEF to Usher In a 'Digital Great Reset'
Greta Thunberg Calls For ‘Annihilation of the West’ To ‘Save the World’
This all took place before the company went bankrupt.
Breitbart reports: On Thursday, it was revealed by FTX’s new CEO John Ray, III that the collapsed company’s bankruptcy filing shows it had lent billions of dollars in customer funds to Alameda Research. Among those loans, a staggering $1 billion was made to Bankman-Fried himself.
According to Ray, Alameda had made $4.1 billion of related-party loans, which were still outstanding at the end of September.
In addition to the $1 billion loan that was made to Bankman-Fried, FTX co-founder Nishad Singh received a $543 million loan, and the company’s co-CEO Ryan Salame received a $55 million loan.
But this was not the only wild and shocking revelation found in the FTX bankruptcy filing. FTX corporate funds were also used to buy personal homes, audit opinions were conducted from the metaverse, and most of the company’s digital assets have not been secured, among other things.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- “Justin & Rishi” Suck Up To Zelensky During Phone Call - November 19, 2022
- FTX Founder Gave Himself $1 Billion Loan From His Hedge Fund Before Declaring Bankruptcy - November 19, 2022
- Elon Musk Confirms That Twitter Will NOT Reinstate Alex Jones - November 19, 2022