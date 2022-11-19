FTX Crypto-Scammer Funnelled $300K to Democrat House Committee Members About To Investigate Him

FTX crypto-scammer Sam Bankman-Fried secretly funnelled over $300k to Democratic House Committee Members who are supposed to be investigating his crimes.
How are these House members going to remain objective?
Per The Washington Free Beacon:
Sam Bankman-Fried and executives at his cryptocurrency firm contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to members of the House committee that will hold hearings next month on the company’s collapse.
Bankman-Fried and his co-founders at FTX contributed $300,351 to nine members of the House Financial Services Committee, according to Federal Election Commission records. Some of the largest contributions were to Democrats on the committee’s Digital Assets Working Group, which worked on regulation of the crypto industry.
Rep. Maxine Waters (D., Calif.), who chairs the committee, announced a probe this week into FTX’s collapse after the company declared bankruptcy, wiping out billions of dollars in customers’ portfolios. The Justice Department and Securities Exchange Commission are reportedly investigating Bankman-Fried for potential misuse of customer funds.
Bankman-Fried’s donations to committee members could raise concerns that the lawmakers will not adequately investigate the crypto kingpin, who spent millions on advertising, lobbying, and philanthropic causes to burnish his company’s image as an ethical crypto company in an industry rife with scam artists.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Maxine Waters blew kisses to this man.
She also posed for pictures with him.
This committee should be replaced with House members who are not conflicted.
