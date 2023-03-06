‘Frontal Lobes Haven’t Developed’: Democrats Seek To Ban Under 25s Being Charged With Felony Murder

Maryland Democrats are seeking to prevent anyone under the age of 25 being charged with felony murder because their brains aren’t fully developed yet.

By the same logic, nobody under 25 should be allowed to vote or undergo sex change surgery and hormonal treatment, however Democrats are selectively applying their logic as usual.

In Maryland, felony murder occurs when someone is killed while a felony crime, like robbery is being committed. For example, a getaway driver hits and kills a pedestrian while fleeing the scene of a crime, they are guilty of felony murder, under current law.

Democratic Delegate Charlotte Cruchfield is looking to change that with her Youth Accountability and Safety Act, House Bill 1180. Specifically, Delegate Crutchfield wants that to apply to anyone under the age of 25 because their brains haven’t fully developed yet.

Fox Baltimore reports: In recent weeks, the issue of age has been a hot topic when it comes to justice reform.

Governor Wes Moore’s pick to run the Juvenile Justice Service, Vincent Schiraldi has said no one under the age of 21 should be introduced to the justice system, because the brain is not fully developed.

However, opponents of HB 1180, like Republican Delegate Susan McComas say Democrats are only using mental capacity when it comes to soft on crime policies.

“Proponents of the bill say that the human brain is not fully formed in the frontal lobes until age 25. But yet, we’re doing other things in the general assembly, letting children vote earlier and earlier, letting them get hormone inducing drugs to change their sex,” said McComas.

Delegate McComas believes the bill, if passed, would lead to a spike in crime.

“If this bill passes, you’re going to have kingpins, you’re going to have gangs use juveniles to do their dirty work.,” said McComas.

Law Enforcement officials like Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler agree.

“The solution is not changing to law to excuse or to make excuses for the violator. The process that needs to be in place is to hold that person accountable.,” said Gahler.