Freudian Slip: Biden Says ‘We Can Only Re-Elect Donald Trump’

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden unintentionally endorsed President Trump on Saturday at a rally in Missouri.

“We cannot re-elect – we cannot win this re-election,” he told the stunned crowd. “Excuse me. We can only re-elect Donald Trump.”

The 77-year-old former Vice President made a series of blunders and nonsensical statements during the public appearance.

“If you want to nominate a proud Democrat, a lifelong Democrat, an O’Biden Bama Democrat, join us,” he told the crowd.

Townhall.com reports: Many people have questioned Joe Biden’s mental fitness as he campaigns for the highest political office in the country. In the past few weeks alone, the candidate declared repeatedly that he was running for the U.S. Senate, confused which state he was in, said there were 150 million gun deaths in America since 2007, called Super Tuesday “Super Thursday,” and announced that he would have the ability as president to appoint the first African American woman to the United States Senate.

Of course, as president, Biden will not have the ability to appoint senators. And even if Biden did have that ability, he would not be able to appoint the first African American woman to the U.S. Senate since Carol Moseley Braun was elected in 1993.

Biden’s team should prevent the candidate from going anywhere near a microphone, or a small child for that matter.