A woman in France fought back when an African illegal alien raped her in the middle of the street while she was walking her dog this week, according to reports.

The ordeal occurred at around 4 a.m. on Sunday in Avignon, a commune in the department of Vaucluse.

The 57-year-old woman was walking her pooch in the Saint-Jean district when a man started following her.

Infowars.com reports: He then grabbed her and forcibly kissed her while slipping his hand into her pants, France Bleu reports.

During a struggle, the victim bit off a chunk of the suspect’s tongue, sending him fleeing in pain.

Accompanied by her son, the woman took the physical evidence to the police to report the attack.

Officers arrested a bloodied suspect near the scene of the crime.

He was identified as Tunisian citizen in his thirties who was illegally present in France.

The suspect gave police a contradictory account of events, claiming the victim had ‘succumbed to his charm’ and jumped on him in a fit of passion.

He is scheduled to face a judge on Wednesday.

A heated debate over violent crime and lawlessness tied to mass migration has been raging in France.

Military leaders have fired off multiple incendiary letters in recent years, warning the Macron government of looming “civil war” if strong measures are not taken to regain control of a society spiraling into chaos.