French Reporter In Ukraine Says Pentagon Secretly ‘In Control On The Ground’

A French reporter who returned from Ukraine after spending time embedded with volunteer fighters told broadcaster CNews that the US is secretly controlling the war.

Le Figaro senior international correspondent Georges Malbrunot claimed the US is “directly in charge of the war on the ground.”.

Malbrunot said he had joined French volunteer fighters in Ukraine, two of whom had previously spent time in Syria fighting against ISIS

“I had the surprise, and so did they, to discover that to be able to enter the Ukrainian army, well it’s the Americans who are in charge,” revealed Malbrunot.

French reporter returning from Ukraine "Americans are directly in charge of the war on the ground." pic.twitter.com/m5yr7far6N — no one (@antiwar_soldier) April 11, 2022

Adding that he and the volunteers “almost got arrested” by the Americans, who stated they were in charge in Ukraine, the journalist then revealed that they were forced to sign a contract with the Americans “until the end of the war.”

“And who is in charge? It’s the Americans, I saw it with my own eyes,” said Malbrunot, adding, “I thought I was with the international brigades, and I found myself facing the Pentagon.” Per Summit:

Malbrunot also mentioned America providing Ukraine with switchblade suicide drones, something highlighted by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a tweet that revealed Ukrainian soldiers were being trained to use the devices in Biloxi, Mississippi.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks to Ukrainian soldiers training on switchblade drones in Biloxi, Mississippi before they return today to defend their country pic.twitter.com/awUaoySgeH — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) April 10, 2022

Citing a French intelligence source, Malbrunot also tweeted that British SAS units “have been present in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, as did the American Deltas.”

Russia is apparently well aware of the “secret war” being waged in Ukraine by foreign commandos who have been in the region since February.

Both the United States and the UK have publicly asserted that there won’t be “boots on the ground” in Ukraine, but apparently there has been a US-UK military presence since the start of the war.

“Polls showed in the run up to the war the overwhelming majority of Americans wanted our government to stay out of it but our leaders know best and are more than happy to risk World War III in defense of Ukraine’s puppet regime,” writes Chris Menahan.