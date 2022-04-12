French Reporter Back From Ukraine Says Americans ‘Are In Charge Of The War’

French journalist Georges Malbrunot told broadcaster CNews that Americans are directly “in charge” of the war on the ground.

Malbrunot who has now reurned home, is a senior international correspondent for the newspaper Le Figaro, arrived in Ukraine with French volunteer fighters.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

He said “I had the surprise, and so did they, to discover that to be able to enter the Ukrainian army, well it’s the Americans who are in charge”

He claimed that the Americans were in charge of everything on the ground including training and recruiting.

French reporter returning from Ukraine "Americans are directly in charge of the war on the ground." pic.twitter.com/m5yr7far6N — no one (@antiwar_soldier) April 11, 2022

Summit News reports: Adding that he and the volunteers “almost got arrested” by the Americans, who asserted they were in charge, the journalist then revealed that they were forced to sign a contract “until the end of the war.”

“And who is in charge? It’s the Americans, I saw it with my own eyes,” said Malbrunot, adding, “I thought I was with the international brigades, and I found myself facing the Pentagon.”

Malbrunot also mentioned America providing Ukraine with switchblade suicide drones, something highlighted by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a tweet that revealed Ukrainian soldiers were being trained to use the devices in Biloxi, Mississippi.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks to Ukrainian soldiers training on switchblade drones in Biloxi, Mississippi before they return today to defend their country pic.twitter.com/awUaoySgeH — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) April 10, 2022

Citing a French intelligence source, Malbrunot also tweeted that British SAS units “have been present in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, as did the American Deltas.”

Russia is apparently well aware of the “secret war” being waged in Ukraine by foreign commandos who have been in the region since February.

Both the United States and the UK have publicly asserted that there won’t be “boots on the ground” in Ukraine, but apparently there has been a US-UK military presence since the start of the war.