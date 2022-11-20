French President Macron Openly Calls For New World Order

The time has come for the world to embrace a New World Order, according to French President Emmanuel Macron who told an audience at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit this week that the rise of China means the days of US dominance are over and “we need a single world order.”

Macron made the plea in his keynote speech, “Navigating a Turbulent World”, for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit at the Athenee Hotel in Bangkok, reported The Nation Thailand.

“Are you on the US or the China side?” was the question asked, said Macron, who added, “But we need a single global order.”

Macron described the current world order as “a jungle”, posing the US and China as “two big elephants, trying to become more and more nervous,” reported The Nation Thailand.

The French leader urged the “cooperation of a lot of other animals” and calls for a single world order.

He said that the world faced a turning point over three scenarios – the Russia-Ukraine war, climate change, and the confrontation of superpowers. All three were undermining the global order, trade, and investment, he added.

Countries must re-establish international rules and multilateralism in order to form a New World Order and maintain global peace and stability, he told the CEO summit, reported The Nation Thailand.

”A dynamic balance is the best way for nations to avoid being forced to choose between superpowers. Countries have to pursue inclusive, sustainable development to address inequality and instability,” he said. “You compete, all of us want to win. But you have to respect the sovereignty of the other one.”

“I am sure that the only way to have a win-win game is to cooperate and to accept that all the members of the different regions of this world, will make their life easier and better at the end of the day,” he added.

Macron also said that France does not believe in hegemony, or US dominance, but believes in stability and cooperation.

“We don’t believe in hegemony. We don’t believe in confrontation. We believe in stability, and cooperation, to innovate together and deliver concrete and positive results for our people everywhere. Thank you for your attention and you can count on France. Thank You.

Macron’s words mirror those uttered by US President George H.W. Bush in 1992 when he infamously declared it was time to usher in a New World Order.