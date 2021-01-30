French Police Break Up Huge Warehouse Orgy Because It Violated Covid Restrictions

Police raided a huge orgy that was taking place inside a remote warehouse near Paris on Friday because it was in breach of the covid curfew.

While orgies between consenting adults are legal in France, dozens of fines were issued for this one bcause it violated Covid restrictions…(they could do with some guidance from the BBC )

The Mail Online reports: Officers raided the love-in at Collegien, a Paris suburb, on Friday night following reports of men and women meeting for the so-called ‘libertine’ party.

A curfew aimed at stopping the spread of Covid-19 is currently in effect across France.

‘The event was in breach of the curfew, and there were also problems with masks and social distancing,’ said an investigating source.

‘Those involved in the libertine party cooperated with the police, and there was no resistance to the police.’

Three people – believed to be organisers – were arrested soon after the 9pm raid, and up to 100 were fined for non-compliance with regulations.

Local magistrates sitting in an emergency session granted permission for sound and lighting equipment to be confiscated, along with alcohol.

It was also recommended that attendees were provided with basic sex education as it relates to the spread of viruses.