French Pedophile Facing Firing Squad on Charges of Molesting 300 Children Found Dead In Prison Cell

A Frenchman who was facing the death penalty by firing squad on charges of molesting more than 300 children has been found dead in his prison cell.

Francois Camille Abello, 65, was found unresponsive inside his cell at a detention centre in Jakarta on Thursday, announced police spokesman Yusri Yunus.

‘After three days of treatment, he was pronounced dead,‘ Yunus told reporters on Monday.

An official at National Police Hospital in Jakarta said Abello had a neck fracture, and the injury blocked the supply of oxygen.

Abello, who was known as a vicious and prolific pedophile, was arrested by police last month in a hotel in Jakarta with two underage girls in his room.

He was paraded Thursday in handcuffs wearing an orange prison shirt and black facemask at a police press conference.

Indonesia police wearing face masks and protective gloves guard the Frenchman Francois Abello Camille during a press conference in Jakarta.

DailyMail report: Police said they found videos on Abello’s computer that showed him engaging in illegal sex acts with over 300 children aged between 10 and 17.

They said he would approach children and lure them with offers of work as models. Those who refused to have sex were beaten.

Abello was facing death by firing squad or life in prison if convicted on the raft of charges – including accusations he filmed the illicit encounters – under Indonesia’s child protection laws.

The pensioner had entered Indonesia on a tourist visa several times over the past five years, according to police.

Video footage circulating online shows a handcuffed Camille with his head bowed as he is flanked by by 10 Indonesian police officers during a press conference.

Police said they believed Camille had been molesting Indonesian children for years and that there may be more victims.

As many as 70,000 children are victims of sexual exploitation annually in Indonesia, according to global anti-trafficking network ECPAT International.

American fugitive Russ Medlin, wanted at home in connection with a $700 million cryptocurrency scam, was arrested in Jakarta last month on allegations he paid underaged girls to have sex with him.