French Parliament Approves President Macron’s New Vaccine Passports

French President Emmanuel Macron has followed through on his promise to ““piss off” the unjabbed

The French parliament approved Macron’s plan for vaccine passports after three days of stormy debate fuelled by his contoverisal comments about wanting to coerce the unvaccinated into submission by making life difficult for them..

Early on Thursday morning the French National Assembly approved a bill that will transform the country’s health pass into an even more drconian “vaccine pass”.

France 24 reports: The bill passed shortly before 5:30 am Paris time with 214 votes against 93, and 27 abstentions. It still needs to pass in the Senate, which is due to review it early next week. Macron’s government wants the new measures to take effect on January 15, but implementation will likely be delayed after debate was held up in the Assembly.

Under the bill, people over 12 years of age will be required to prove their vaccination status to access restaurants and bars, cultural venues, or interregional public transport. A negative Covid-19 test will no longer be sufficient, except for access to health facilities and services.

The bill’s passage came amid a storm of controversy after Macron said Tuesday that his Covid strategy was to “piss off” the unvaccinated with increasing restrictions to convince them to get a jab.