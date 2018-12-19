French News Caught Doctoring Sign Of Yellow Vest Protestor

A French mainstream news channel, France3, has been caught doctoring signs held by Yellow Vest protestors.

In a news broadcast covering the anti-globalist uprising, France3 used an image provided by Agence France Presse (AFP), which looks like this:

Collective-evolution.com reports: France3 then delivered their news, only the photo now looked like this:

Notice the difference? You can see the one on the left which in says MACRON DEGAGE, meaning Macron Resign, is now edited to only say MACRON when you see it in the news coverage on the right.

Why would France3 edit this photo before running it if the media was truly about reporting facts?

According to the broadcaster, as explained by RT, “the sign was broadcast reading just Macron, due to a “human error.”

How could “human error” erase a word from a sign in a photograph? This is a sad explanation to cover up something that has such a simple explanation. France3, like most other mainstream outlets, are trying to manipulate people’s perception. It should not take alternative media to provide the truth to people, but it does.

Unity Is Building

Another thing you won’t hear from western mainstream media outlets is that the majority of police in France agree with the Yellow Vests movement. Alexandre Langlois, the secretary-general of the VIGI police union, is quoted saying the following:

“Most of us back the Gilets Jaunes (Yellow Vests), because we will be directly affected by any rise in fuel prices. Most of us can’t live where we work, because it is either too expensive, or we would be arresting our next-door neighbors, so we drive significant distances. Our tax contributions are going up in several areas, but there are no commensurate wage rises… It is hard to accept these cruel measures.”

Why not share this with the public? Because the global elite does not like unity. The fact that police officers joined in on this one was great, and represents what change is all about. Change comes from shifts in consciousness within each individual, where we no longer see one another as enemies and separate, but as part of a whole and all affected by the same environment around us. One day, no human being will agree to go to war, kill another, or take orders to destroy. We are the tools used by the global elite, and we are people. Macron is a perfect example of that, clearly following the will of his puppet masters -the Deep State.

We are the ones who accept these measures, and despite the difficulty in reversing them, protests like this show that it can work as the government has already agreed to make changes. At the end of the day, we need to look at who our leaders are, why they are doing what they are doing, and why decisions are never really made for the best interests of the people, but rather politicians and corporate interests. Why don’t we vote on what actually matters? Why do we only vote on the puppet?