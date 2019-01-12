French MP Orders Citizens to Stop Having Babies to Make Room for Migrants

Senior French politician Yves Cochet has urged citizens to stop having babies in order to make room for more Muslim migrants.

The French Green Party co-founder told left-wing newspaper Le Nouvel Observateur that he advocates for the demographic suicide of the native French population.

“I suggest reversing our policy that encourages births, by inverting the logic of benefits payments for families. The more children you have, the fewer benefits you receive to the point of disappearing entirely after the third birth!” he said.

“When we accept being ‘Neo-Malthusians,’ we are quickly accused of racism and elitism. For that reason therefore, I make it clear that I am not targeting the poorest countries, which produce more children than others,” explained Cochet.

“On the contrary. The rich countries, like France, are the first that need to decrease demographically. They are the ones with the most polluting lifestyles. Most of all, limiting our births would allow us to better receive the Muslim migrants who are knocking at our doors,” he concluded.

Infowars.com reports: The MEP is basically advocating the opposite policy to that of Italian populist leader Matteo Salvini and other eastern European countries, who have increased welfare payments to prospective parents in order to encourage their population to have more children.

France’s Muslim population already stands at almost 9%, with the country continually experiencing riots and civil unrest as a result of a failure to integrate newcomers.

According to France’s former Interior Minister Gérard Collomb, problems caused by mass immigration will lead to huge social dislocation and potential partition or secession of the country.

“Communities in France are engaging in conflict with one another more and more and it’s becoming very violent,” said Collomb, adding, “Within five years the situation could become irreversible. Yes, we have five, six years to avoid the worst.”

Yves Cochet’s rhetoric mirrors that of his Green Party ally over in Germany, Stefanie von Berg, who during a speech in front of the German parliament celebrated the fact that Germans would be an ethnic minority within major cities in 30 years, commenting that this was “a good thing” because it would upset right-wingers.