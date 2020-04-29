‘FREE AMERICA NOW’: Elon Musk Calls For An End To Coronavirus Lockdown

Elon Musk took to twitter on Tuesday to hit out against the lockdowns that have kept businesses across the U.S. closed for over a month

“Give people their freedom back!” The Tesla boss said as he praised a Wall Street Journal analysis that suggested closures don’t save many lives.

Musk tweeted: “Bravo Texas!” highlighting a Texas Tribune story that said the state’s restaurants and other businesses could reopen Friday.

Newsweek reports: The outspoken billionaire, who frequently uses the social network to voice his personal opinions, blasted the nationwide lockdowns after it surfaced that Tesla had been forced to scrap plans to recall workers and resume production at its Fremont, California, plant this week, as officials extended health orders on Monday, as reported by CNBC.

It’s unclear if that is what sparked Musk’s Twitter comments.

FREE AMERICA NOW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020