France Admits Covid ‘Not Dangerous’ and Advises Against Vaccines For General Population

France’s Health Authority has admitted that Covid is “no longer really dangerous” and vaccines are not recommended for the general population.

“The virus that is circulating today in France is no longer really dangerous for the general population and we will have to live with it in one way or another, so we will not take any particular measure, except for people who have particular risks,” said Elisabeth Bouvet, president of the technical commission of vaccinations of the Haute Autorité de santé (HAS).

This is the first time HAS, an independent authority whose findings are generally followed by the government, no longer recommends vaccines and boosters for the general population.

ConnexionFrance reports: The relaxation of policy is because the Omicron variant is considered a much less severe variety of Covid and vaccines are doing more harm than good.

Elisabeth Bouvet, president of the technical commission of vaccinations of the HAS, said: “Currently, only the sub-variants of the Omicron family are circulating with limited health consequences. So as long as there is low-level circulation of a low-virulent virus, the vaccine strategy does not have to target the general population.

Other Covid research reveals that natural immunity from past infection protects at least as well as the vaccine and lasts for longer.

The results of one of the largest studies on managing the epidemic were released on February 16.

“Even if an infection gives protection that decreases over time, the level of protection (…) seems to be as long-lasting or even longer than that conferred by vaccination,” reports the medical journal, The Lancet.

The comparison is based on Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna messenger RNA vaccines.

The paper published in The Lancet is unprecedented in scope: it compiles some 60 pre-existing studies, with a hindsight of several years that notably takes into account the emergence in late 2021 of the Omicron variant.