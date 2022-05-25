Fox’s John Roberts Asks If Anyone Else Has Chest Pain After Booster, Gets SWAMPED With Responses

Fox News host John Roberts bravely asked his audience if anyone else is experiencing chest pains after receiving a “booster” shot — and nobody was prepared for the outpouring of heartbreaking stories he received in response.

Mainstream media are continuing to suppress these stories, but they represent the hidden iceberg floating just beneath the surface of American politics right now.

Two months ago it was revealed that Fox News took money from the Biden regime to push COVID vaccine propaganda on their network relentlessly. Fox News (like all the other corporate media outlets) did not reveal this fact to their audience — an astonishing breach of journalistic ethics that should never be forgiven or forgotten.

Fox’s pro-vaccine stance had many people wondering when the reckoning would come for the network. How long would it take for a prominent employee to be injured by the COVID vaccines? And who would dare to publicly disclose that injury in the face of Fox News’ ongoing campaign to push Big Pharma’s money-spinning shots?

And the answer is: Fox News host John Roberts.

Per Emerald Robinson: Roberts should be congratulated for his courage. He’s gambling with his network contract. What’s even more incredible is that over 4,000 people who follow the ex-White House correspondent actually commented on his post — and that’s about 3,950 more than usual.

It’s hard to overstate the sheer scale of the tragedy contained in these comments.

This goes on and on and on — 4,000 heartbreaking stories.

How many of these people followed and trusted the vaccine misinformation that was spread by Fox News incessantly for two years?

How many of their friends and family did the same?

Like I said before: these corporate media outlets are headed for disaster because they helped to kill their own audience by pushing these dangerous and untested vaccines for money. It’s the greatest scandal in the history of modern journalism — and modern medicine and modern politics — and it’s only just beginning.