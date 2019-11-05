Fox News Poll: Hillary Clinton Would Beat Trump in 2020

A new poll published by Fox News shows Hillary Clinton running ahead of President Trump in the 2020 election.

Clinton, who has not announced that she is even in the race, runs ahead of Trump, 43% to 41%, according to the poll conducted on Oct. 27-30.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The Republican incumbent also lags behind all the other top Democrats, trailing former Vice President Joe Biden 51-39, Sen. Elizabeth Warren 46-41 and Sen. Bernie Sanders 49-41, the poll found.

Clinton has been coy about declaring once and for all that she is not running in 2020. But Biden has faltered and fallen as Warren and Sanders have risen, opening the door to a late entrance. Were she to jump into the race — even at this late date — she would likely pull in $100 million within days and be competitive. Plus, having run in 2016, she could likely build a national campaign in short order.

Another new poll also had bad news for Trump.

A poll conducted by the New York Times and Sienna College, released Monday, shows Biden beating Trump in six battleground states that the president won in 2016. Biden has a five-point lead on Trump in Arizona, is up three points in Pennsylvania, and leads by two in Wisconsin and Florida. The pair are dead even in Michigan, which Trump surprisingly won in 2016, and leads in North Carolina by 2 points.

Trump versus the other two top-tier candidates show the president in better shape. While Sanders led Trump by 3 points in Michigan, he trailed by 1 to 4 points in Pennsylvania, Florida, Arizona, and North Carolina. The two were even in Wisconsin. Meanwhile, Warren trailed Trump by 2 to 4 points in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Florida, and North Carolina and were even in Arizona.

In another poll, this one by Harvard Harris, Clinton and Biden are tied for the Democratic presidential nomination — if the former Secretary of State runs. In the poll, Clinton would get 18% of the vote if she enters and Biden would get 19%. Without her in the race, Biden draws 33% of support from registered Democrats.

Hillary never really went away and has been dropping hints that she may still run. “It truly is remarkable how obsessed he remains with me,” she said last month on the PBS “News Hour.” “But this latest tweet is so typical of him. Nothing has been more examined and looked at than my emails. We all know that. So he’s either lying or delusional or both.”

Then she said, “Maybe there does need to be a rematch.”

“Obviously, I can beat him again. But, just seriously, I don’t understand, I don’t think anybody understands what motivates him other than personal grievance, other than seeking adulation.”

Former White House aide Steve Bannon has predicted she will make a third attempt for the presidency in 2020. “Hillary Clinton is doing a whole thing,” he said on Fox Business. “She is running. She’s just throwing to decide how to fit her way in.”

Dick Morris, a former longtime adviser to Bill Clinton, also now says Clinton is likely running. “There’s a test you can do at home,” Morris said last month on “The Cats Roundtable” on New York AM 970 radio. “Just put your fingers on her wrist, and if you feel a pulse, you know she’s going to run.”

Flashback: For the record, FOX News had Hillary Clinton winning by 4 points on Election Day in 2016.