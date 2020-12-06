Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro Says Barr Is ‘So Deep In The Swamp He Can’t See His Fellow Reptiles’

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro has blasted Attorney General Bill Barr for denying evidence of election voter fraud.

Pirro, one of President Trumps most loyal suporters, called AG Barr a swamp dwelling “reptile” after he claimed this week that there had been no substantial evidence of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election.

RT reports: “As a former prosecutor, for over three decades, I and virtually everyone similarly situated know that DOJ guidelines do not allow comment on investigations,” Pirro said Sunday night in a long rant directed at Barr, whose job some have predicted could be on the line since his election comments as they break with the president’s hard-line stance that he won in a landslide.

“We need answers. We need action. We need justice. And you, Mr. Barr, are so deep in the swamp you can’t see beyond your fellow reptiles, and you are not the exceptional leader needed at this exceptional time in history,” Pirro added about the attorney general.

The Fox News host’s intense comments surprised many, especially considering her past praise of Barr.