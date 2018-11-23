Fox News Guest Compares Hillary Clinton To ‘Herpes That Won’t Go Away’

Fox News has issued an apology to its viewers and Hillary Clinton after a guest compared the former secretary of state to “herpes” during a broadcast on Thursday.

Fox News host Rick Leventhal who appeared visibly taken aback, issued the an on-air apology and cut off his guest, Anna Paulina, immediately after she called Hillary Clinton “herpes” who just won’t “go away”

Paulina, the Director of Spanish Engagement for the right-wing NGO Turning Point USA, had been invited onto the show to to discuss Clinton’s email scandal

According to Hollywood reporter : During their morning segment, Turning Point USA’s director of Spanish engagement Anna Paulina made an appearance to discuss Clinton’s email scandal with political analyst Doug Schoen.

After Fox News host Rick Leventhal mentioned Clinton’s consistent appearance in the media, Paulina took a moment to make the “herpes” jab.

“She won’t go away. She’s like herpes,” Paulina said, prompting Leventhal to quickly end her appearance, visibly taken aback by her comment.

“OK, that is news that we are breaking here. Not appropriate,” Leventhal said.

Paulina was then taken off the screen as the segment continued on without her. Leventhal later made an apology to viewers over the “language” used. “We are going to wrap this segment a little bit early because of the language that was used in the segment, and we apologize to our viewers for that.”

Fox News anchor Arthel Neville also apologized for the incident.

“We are all Americans, and that is the focus and we want to reiterate that we do not condone the language that Anna Paulina just displayed here, and we apologize to Secretary Clinton for that,” she said after the segment wrapped up. “Fox News does not condone her sentiment.”