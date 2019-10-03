Fox News Contributor Says Democrats Worship Moloch – the Pagan God of Child Sacrifice

Fox News contributor Robert Jeffress has accused Democrats of worshipping Moloch – the pagan god of child sacrifice.

The Pastor made the comments on a Fox News Radio show Tuesday while arguing that America will be destroyed if Democrats ever regain control of the country.

“I believe that,” host Todd Starnes responded. “I have no doubt that they want to especially go after and target Christians in America.”

Mediaite.com reports: The pastor, who leads the First Baptist megachurch in Dallas, Texas, continued by comparing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to “an arsonist, a pyromaniac with a match in his hand about to set a building on fire, saying, ‘Now pray with me that the destruction I’m about to cause isn’t too severe.’ If Nancy Pelosi is sincere about bringing this nation together, she will drop this impeachment effort.”

After Starnes said he assumes “they’re praying to God” but isn’t “quite sure,” his guest replied by invoking the name of Moloch, who is mentioned in certain versions of the Bible as the demon god that the pagan Canaanite tribe sacrificed children to via fire and war.

“Apparently the god they worship is the pagan god of the Old Testament, Moloch, who allowed for child sacrifice,” said Jeffress. “The God of the Bible doesn’t sanction the killing of millions and millions of children in the womb. I think the god they are worshiping is the god of their own imagination.”

On Sunday, the president cited Jeffress’ remarks on impeachment to suggest that if Democrats are successful in their efforts, America will break out into a “Civil War like” state.