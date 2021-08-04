Fourth Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Cop Found Dead, Questions Raised

A fourth Washington D.C. police officer who attended the Capitol riots on January 6 has been found dead, sparking questions about the nature of his untimely death.

26-year-old Kyle DeFreytag was found dead on July 10, Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced on Tuesday.

His death is being reported as an alleged suicide.

He had responded to the riots at the Capitol building on Jan 6th, Metropolitan Police confirmed to WUSA9.

The announcement of his death comes just hours after a third D.C. police officer who attended the Jan. 6 protest was also found dead – again by alleged suicide.

As we reported yesterday, 43-year-old Gunther Hashida was found dead on July 29. He had witnessed what really occurred on the day of the protests. The reason and exact nature of his death was not confirmed.

Fox5dc.com reports: Capitol police officer Howard Liebengood took his own life days after the incident, along with D.C. police officer Jeffrey Smith.

D.C. police confirmed Monday morning that a third officer who responded to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has died as a result of suicide.