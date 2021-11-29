Four Ways Ghislaine Maxwell’s Elite Pedophile Ring Trial Is Already Rigged

The trial of the century begins today in which the world’s most powerful elite are set to be named and shamed as participants of a massive elite pedophile ring. However, if the Deep State gets their way, the outcome of the trial has already been rigged in their favor.

Here are the four main reasons Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial will result in zero prosecutions for the VIP elite implicated in her sordid crimes:

Thelibertydaily.com reports:

No Coverage

It should be the biggest story of the day (yes, bigger than Omicron) yet it’s barely a blip on mainstream media’s radar. This shouldn’t be a shock to anyone. We saw corporate media cover up Jeffrey Epstein for over a decade. Why wouldn’t we expect them to do the same for his main madame’s trial?

There will be no live coverage of the trial as it unfolds. The few mentions we see on the nightly news will be approved by the powers-that-be. Much of what is revealed in court will be deemed “too sensitive” for the public and therefore the press. It’s going to be a media ghost town, but hey, our media will certainly be covering everything about Omicron, right? VIP Elite Panic As Court Orders FBI to Unmask Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘Pedophile Co-Conspirators’

Conveniently Placed Judge

The federal judge over the Ghislaine Maxwell case is Alison Nathan, an Obama appointee who worked as a special assistant and counsel in the Obama White House — Jack Posobiec ✝️ (@JackPosobiec) November 28, 2021

Judge Nathan has granted Ghislaine Maxwell's request that evidence in the trial be redacted to hide 'sensational and impure' information



One week before the trial began, Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden nominated Judge Nathan to higher office in the US 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals — Jack Posobiec ✝️ (@JackPosobiec) November 28, 2021

Prosecutor with Deep State Ties

The lead prosecutor in the Ghislaine Maxwell case is Maurene Comey



She is the daughter of James Comey pic.twitter.com/lMjxUZCxJY — Jack Posobiec ✝️ (@JackPosobiec) November 28, 2021

Few Are Even Trying

There have been a few people calling for more coverage and transparency in this trial. Posobiec is clearly one of them. Techno Fog will do some of the heavy lifting. But very few are really exposing this debacle ahead of time. Even other conservative sites have barely mentioned it, if at all. What’s going on? Have patriots given up on the truth? Is Omicron that big of a distraction? I see more stories on conservative news outlets about Jussie Smollett’s meaningless trial than on the trial of the woman who may have the keys to the takedown of some of the world’s most powerful elites…

…and then it hit me. Of course very few are giving this the coverage it deserves. They really don’t think anything can come from it, and that’s the best-case-scenario. The worst-case-scenario is that some of our fellow “conservative” news outlets are among the compromised with instructions to send their viewers and visitors down different paths. That would be a real shame if true, and to be clear I have no proof that it’s even happening. Perhaps I’m just miffed about not seeing anything about the trial on the front pages of the vast majority of my favorite sites.

Maybe it’ll get better tomorrow. I hope it does. In the meantime, we’ll do everything we can to get the truth out there.

I’ll leave you with one final Tweet to set the mood.

Maxwell/Epstein is more pressing news than Omicron.



Trial starts tomorrow, in case you've been watching corporate media not talk about it at all. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) November 28, 2021

See which “conservatives” are talking about the Ghislaine Maxwell case this week. Those who aren’t should be asked why they think the one trial that could impact the most powerful men in the world isn’t newsworthy.