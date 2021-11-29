Four Ways Ghislaine Maxwell’s Elite Pedophile Ring Trial Is Already Rigged

Here are the four main reasons Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial will result in zero prosecutions for the VIP elite implicated in her sordid crimes:
No Coverage
It should be the biggest story of the day (yes, bigger than Omicron) yet it’s barely a blip on mainstream media’s radar. This shouldn’t be a shock to anyone. We saw corporate media cover up Jeffrey Epstein for over a decade. Why wouldn’t we expect them to do the same for his main madame’s trial?
There will be no live coverage of the trial as it unfolds. The few mentions we see on the nightly news will be approved by the powers-that-be. Much of what is revealed in court will be deemed “too sensitive” for the public and therefore the press. It’s going to be a media ghost town, but hey, our media will certainly be covering everything about Omicron, right?
VIP Elite Panic As Court Orders FBI to Unmask Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘Pedophile Co-Conspirators’
Conveniently Placed Judge
Prosecutor with Deep State Ties
Few Are Even Trying
There have been a few people calling for more coverage and transparency in this trial. Posobiec is clearly one of them. Techno Fog will do some of the heavy lifting. But very few are really exposing this debacle ahead of time. Even other conservative sites have barely mentioned it, if at all. What’s going on? Have patriots given up on the truth? Is Omicron that big of a distraction? I see more stories on conservative news outlets about Jussie Smollett’s meaningless trial than on the trial of the woman who may have the keys to the takedown of some of the world’s most powerful elites…
…and then it hit me. Of course very few are giving this the coverage it deserves. They really don’t think anything can come from it, and that’s the best-case-scenario. The worst-case-scenario is that some of our fellow “conservative” news outlets are among the compromised with instructions to send their viewers and visitors down different paths. That would be a real shame if true, and to be clear I have no proof that it’s even happening. Perhaps I’m just miffed about not seeing anything about the trial on the front pages of the vast majority of my favorite sites.
Maybe it’ll get better tomorrow. I hope it does. In the meantime, we’ll do everything we can to get the truth out there.
I’ll leave you with one final Tweet to set the mood.
See which “conservatives” are talking about the Ghislaine Maxwell case this week. Those who aren’t should be asked why they think the one trial that could impact the most powerful men in the world isn’t newsworthy.
