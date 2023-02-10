Former White House Doctor Says Biden Needs Immediate Cognitive Examination

Former White House physician Ronny Jackson says that Joe Biden needs an immediate cognitive examination after the president appeared to be totally lost on stage, yet again

The Texas Congressman has demanded an evaluation of Biden’s mental acuity after another clip showed Biden bumbling around in front of an audience at the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA) training center.

“You know, uh…” Biden stammered before looking lost and confused.

Jackson tweetet: “WOW! What is going on with Biden here??? He’s TOTALLY lost. This man needs a cognitive exam NOW. There’s NO WAY he’s ok!!”

WOW! What is going on with Biden here??? He’s TOTALLY lost. This man needs a cognitive exam NOW. There’s NO WAY he’s ok!!pic.twitter.com/5nIAqmMSft — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) February 8, 2023

InfoWars reports: During the same speech, Biden also struggled with reading words from his teleprompter.

Biden, reading from his giant teleprompter: "I'm calling on Congress to pass the Junk FREE Prevention Act" pic.twitter.com/vvauhyDXx5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 8, 2023

Jackson, who served on the White House medical team in the mid-2000s and served as personal physician to both Barack Obama and Donald Trump, previously predicted that Biden wouldn’t finish his second term.

“Biden won’t finish his term. EVERYONE knows he’s unfit for the job. His mind is too far gone. This can’t go on any longer. He needs to RESIGN!” he asserted.

Jackson was previously scolded by Barack Obama for Barack Obama for questioning Biden’s cognitive ability.

“I have to express my disappointment at the cheap shot you took at Joe Biden via Twitter,” Obama wrote in a letter, adding, “It was unprofessional and beneath the office that you once held. It was also disrespectful to me and the many friends you had in our administration.”

“You were the personal physician to the President of the United States as well as an admiral in the U.S. Navy,” Obama noted, asserting, “I expect better, and I hope upon reflection that you will expect more of yourself in the future.”