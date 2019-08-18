Former White House Aide Claims Trump Will Quit 2020 Race Within Months

President Trump will drop out of the 2020 presidential election race and will not seek re-election, according to a former top aide.

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, who worked under Trump for just eleven days said he would not be able to win the election. It’s gonna become very clear that it’s impossible for him to win,” he said in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“He’ll likely drop out by March of 2020. It’s gonna become very clear that it’s impossible for him to win.” Scaramucci said, adding: “He’s got the self-worth in terms of his self-esteem of a small pigeon. It’s a very small pigeon. And so you think this guy’s gonna look at those poll numbers and say, he’s not gonna be able to handle that humiliation”

Press TV reports: The battle of words between Scaramucci and Trump has escalated in recent weeks.

Last week, Trump took to Twitter, charging that Scaramucci was “totally incapable of handling” the role of White House communications chief.

…..other than the fact that this Administration has probably done more than any other Administration in its first 2 1/2 years of existence. Anthony, who would do anything to come back in, should remember the only reason he is on TV, and it’s not for being the Mooch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2019

A day later, Scaramucci said on CNN that Trump had “gone off the rails,” adding, the president was “sounding more and more nonsensical.”

Scaramucci compared the US president to a “demagogue” and insisted the Trump administration’s conservative policy agenda is not worth the damage the Republican has inflicted upon America’s democratic institutions.