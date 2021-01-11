Former White House Advisor Says Trump Must Be Jailed For Inciting Deadly Capitol Riot

Donald Trump’s former White House Communications director Anthony Scaramucci says the president should go to jail for inspiring a mob of his supporters to storm the US Capitol.

Scaramucci told British media that he predicted that Trump would “go to jail for sedition and the causing of this insurrection”

RT reports: The interview came ahead of a meeting of the House of Representatives on Monday, at which Democrats are expected to present legislation to begin impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump over the riot in Washington DC that left six people dead and numerous injured, and resulted in dozens of arrests.

Due to Trump’s perceived role in instigating the violence, Scaramucci declared that the president should be punished.

We have to be vigilant and we have to remove him. He has to be jailed, in my opinion. He has to be taken away from the White House.

“There’s another insurrection coming. They’re signaling January 17 and possibly January 20,” he added.

Anthony Scaramucci was one of Trump’s supporters during the presidential campaign and the early days of his administration. However, since being hired as White House communications director and then fired just 11 days later, he has become one of the most outspoken critics of the president.