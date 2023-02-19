Former WH Doctor Blasts Biden’s Health Report – Calls For An End To The ‘Cover-Up’

A former White House physician says the cover up over Joe Biden’s health needs to end after the president’s physical exam earlier this week claimed he was healthy and ‘fit for duty’.

According to the current White House physician Kevin O’Connor, “President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief”

Rep. Ronny Jackson however said it was plain for anyone to see that Biden’s mental health was in decline and noted that the report failed to address Biden’s cognitive health in any way.

Fox News reported : Texas GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician, is calling for an end to the “cover-up” of President Biden’s health after the president’s physical earlier this week claimed that he is healthy and fit to serve as commander in chief.

“The majority of Americans can see that Biden’s mental health is in total decline, yet there is no transparency from the White House on what’s going on, if anything, to address this issue and his inability to do his job,” Jackson told Fox News Digital. “Yesterday’s written physical exam report released by Biden’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, further confirms that this administration is still adamant about concealing the truth.”

Jackson also took issue with the fact that the report from Biden’s physical, the second one he’s taken since entering office, made no mention of the president undergoing a cognitive test amid his “deteriorating mental health.”

We learned NOTHING from Biden’s physical exam. How bad is his cognitive issue? Is he on ANY drugs to treat his mental decline? This exam was a JOKE. COVER UP!! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) February 16, 2023

WHY ON EARTH did Biden not get a cognitive exam? Trump had one, why not him? Biden’s ability to think and reason is GONE! He SHOULD NOT be President!! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) February 16, 2023