Former WEF Young Global Leader Tulsi Gabbard Condemns Klaus Schwab’s ‘Totalitarian Dream’

Klaus Schwab and his World Economic Forum share a “totalitarian dream” of a Great Reset that will condemn you to bankruptcy and deeply intrusive surveillance, according to former WEF “Young Global Leader” and Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

“While we struggle to afford food and fuel, the elite gathered at Davos/WEF to discus how we should be allowed to live our lives,” Gabbard warned her followers on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Their totalitarian dream of a so-called “Great Reset” where people own nothing and are tracked/monitored with every step, must be condemned by us all,” said Gabbard.

While we struggle to afford food and fuel, the elite gathered at Davos/WEF to discuss how we should be allowed to live our lives. Their totalitarian dream of a so-called “Great Reset” where people own nothing and are tracked/monitored with every step, must be condemned by us all. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) May 31, 2022

It seems Tulsi is waking up. In 2015 she was named as one of the World Economic Forum’s “Young Global Leaders”, joining the ranks of young liberals including Emmanuel Macron, Jacinda Ardern and Justin Trudeau, all of whom graduated from Klaus Schwab’s class to become modern-day left-wing authoritarians.

But Tulsi Gabbard chose a different path.

Rather than falling in line as a standard-issue Democrat coward, Gabbard has not had any qualms criticizing party royalty in recent years. In 2020 she sued Hillary Clinton after the notoriously duplicitous former First Lady slandered her a “Russian asset.”

More recently she has said what we have all been thinking and leveled criticism at Joe Biden for his dystopian decision to create a Disinformation Governance Board, while pointing out the direct connection between it and recent comments made by former President Barack Obama.

Gabbard noted in a tweet early Sunday morning that on April 21, Obama called for increased oversight of misinformation across Big Tech media platforms while speaking at the Stanford Cyber Policy Center.

“Biden is just a front man,” Gabbard tweeted, along with video of Obama speaking. “Obama, April 21: social media censors ‘don’t go far enough,’ so the government needs to step in to do the job. Six days later, Homeland Security rolls out the ‘Ministry of Truth’ (aka Disinformation Governance Board).”

Biden is just a front man. Obama, April 21: social media censors “don’t go far enough,” so the government needs to step in to do the job. Six days later, Homeland Security rolls out the 'Ministry of Truth' (aka Disinformation Governance Board). pic.twitter.com/CHOD4mbE0B — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) May 1, 2022

Gabbard has been outspoken about her disapproval of the board, joining o

thers in calling it a “Ministry of Truth,” a reference to George Orwell’s dystopian novel, 1984. The former congresswoman appeared on Fox News’s Hannity last week to blast Biden for the move, comparing him to a dictator.

“This is the kind of thing that you see in dictatorships, this Ministry of Truth, this Department of Propaganda that the Biden administration has just stood up,” Gabbard said. “The reason why you see this in dictatorships is because they’re afraid of us. They are afraid of the people. They’re afraid that we might actually think for ourselves.”