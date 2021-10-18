Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell Dies From Covid Complications

Colin Powell, the former US secretary of state, has died from ‘complications from Covid-19’ it was announced on Monday.

84 year old Powell was a retired four-star general and a key figure in the build up to the 2003 invasion of Iraq . He also served as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff in the early 1990s,

Powell who was fully vaccinated against covid was being treated for the virus at Walter Reed national medical center in Bethesda, Maryland.

His family said they had lost a “remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American”.

Powell was the first black secretary of state and he served under George W Bush from 2001 to 2005.