Former UK PM Says Debate Between ‘Globalists and Nationalists’ Is Over – It’s Time For Global Government

The world must “stop re-running the debate between globalists and nationalists“, says former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, who claims that globalists have won and the world must form a “temporary” global government due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brown has been joined by former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger, who is urging America to join a “global program” that will usher in a new “liberal world order” after the coronavirus lockdown ends.

Kissinger ominously warns the world could be “set on fire” if this does not happen, while Brown is calling on world leaders to create a new order by forming a “temporary” global government and has recruited “more than 200 ex-leaders and ministers, economists and medical experts” to the globalist cause, according to reports.

The Guardian report:

Brown has persuaded more than 200 ex-leaders and ministers, economists and medical experts to back detailed proposals for global cooperation that he hopes will make the agenda of this week’s meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank. The open letter they have signed calls for a global pledging conference where governments could collectively agree to fund the search for a vaccine, treatments, ventilators and personal protective equipment worldwide. Instead of competing for scarce stocks, Brown wants countries to cooperate in boosting supply for all.

“I’ve got no doubt if there was greater global coordination you could solve many of the problems that we face in this country – but also other countries are facing – about the lack of test kits, the lack of protective clothing, the lack of ventilators.”

According to Brown, a global government is necessary to make sure the efforts of central banks are coordinated.

The leftist former prime minister, who was in power during the near-meltdown of the banks in 2008, said there is an urgent need for a taskforce involving world leaders, health experts and the heads of international organizations that must assume “executive powers” to coordinate the response to the “emergency” on a global scale.

“This is not something that can be dealt with in one country,” he said. “There has to be a coordinated global response.”

Brown said the coronavirus crisis is different to the 2008 financial crisis and requires a more draconian and internationalist approach.

Many countries have announced economic packages in the past two weeks but Brown said a taskforce could: make sure the efforts of central banks were coordinated; take steps to prevent the record flight of capital from emerging market economies; and agree a joint approach to the use of government spending to boost growth.

“We need some sort of working executive,” Brown said. “If I were doing it again, I would make the G20 a broader organisation because in the current circumstances you need to listen to the countries that are most affected, the countries that are making a difference and countries where there is the potential for a massive number of people to be affected – such as those in Africa.”