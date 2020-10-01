Former Twitter CEO Calls For Political Enemies To Be ‘Lined Up Against The Wall and Shot’

Former Twitter CEO and leftwing activist Dick Costolo has publicly called for people who disagree with his political ideology to be “lined up against the wall and shot.”

But Twitter isn’t political and there’s no Big Tech bias against conservatives, honest!

“Me-first capitalists who think you can separate society from business are going to be the first people lined up against the wall and shot in the revolution. I’ll happily provide video commentary,” tweeted Costolo.

Twitter has banned millions of conservatives from using its platform for a variety of reasons, most far less serious than calling for revolution and death squads.

Mike Cernovich pointed out that Costolo was in violation of Twitter’s own rules regarding the glorification of violence.

“This tweet is an actual violation of twitter TOS for glorifying violence. That aside, thanks for publicly endorsing the mass murder of your poltical adversaries. This is clarifying,” he tweeted.

Don’t expect Costolo to be punished for his bloodthirsty call to violence.

Leftists are allowed to engage in harassment, violent threats and numerous other abuses of Twitter’s TOS with no consequences whatsoever.

But there’s no Big Tech bias! Honest!