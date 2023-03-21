Former Trans Teen Sues Doctors Over Double Mastectomy At The Age Of 13

A de-transitioned teenager is suing Permanente Medical Group and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, the medical providers who performed a double mastectomy on her when she was just 13 years old

18 year old Layla Jane, who has detransitioned from her lifestyle as a transgender male, filed a lawsuit against the medical providers over the permanent, life-altering “gender-affirming” surgeries that doctors performed on her five years before she became an adult.

Jane told Fox News last week: “I don’t think I should’ve been allowed to change my sex before I was legally able to have sex…..I don’t think I’m better off for the experience, and I think transitioning just completely added fuel to the fire that was my preexisting conditions.”

Jane reportedly struggled with suicidal ideation, social anxiety, depression, body dysmorphia, an eating disorder, and was bullied before she agreed to get the mastectomy.

Meet Layla Jane. Doctors mutilated her with hormone treatments and a double mastectomy at ages 12-13. The Center for American Liberty is taking legal action against Kaiser to stop this from happening to children.



Breitbart reports: Jane began to identify as a male as early as 11 years old. Despite initially telling her she was ineligible for hormone treatment before turning 16, doctors at Kaiser transferred her to three other doctors who “immediately” approved her hormone treatment and double mastectomy, the Daily Caller reported.

Jane’s lawsuit accused the hospital system of “intentional fraud and concealment” involving her gender transition. She alleges, “the doctors pushed her into the procedure and characterized her gender transition as the only way to treat her preexisting mental health problems,” according to Fox News.

The lawsuit also cites serious health issues due to the “permanent irreversible mutilation,” including a deepened voice, mutilation, increased body hair, inability to breastfeed, and possible infertility.

Jane’s attorney Harmeet Dhillon “alleged Jane’s caregivers failed to administer the necessary mental health treatments before performing the double mastectomy and never informed her that 80% to 90% of teens eager to transition desist from doing so,” Fox News detailed.

“Informed consent was missing here,” Dhillon told Fox News. “It is impossible for a child to give informed consent, and it is impossible for parents who are not fully informed and with a child that was not properly treated [cannot] also give that consent.”